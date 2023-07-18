Travis Scott Banned From Playing Giza Pyramids In Egypt

Travis Scott will not be allowed to play his scheduled concert at the Giza pyramids in Egypt on July 28.

In a rare decision, the Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions, the authorities responsible for issuing permits for musical events, announced that Scott's concert has been cancelled because it would "go against our traditions." The union explained that it does not often intervene with planned musical events as long as they "do not undermine the ancestral customs and traditions of the Egyptian people."

(Artists that have been permitted to perform at the pyramids over the past few years include Maroon 5, Black Eyed Peas and Red Hot Chili Peppers.)

In addition, the statement reads: “Based on research and documented information about strange rituals at Travis’s concerts that are inconsistent with our authentic societal values and traditions, the Board of Directors has decided to cancel the license issued to hold this type of concert that contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people.”

This decision is most likely referring to the Satanic-panic conspiracy that followed Scott on socials like TikTok and Twitter following his disastrous 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston that left eight dead and 300 injured.

The historic concert at the foot of the GIza pyramids was scheduled as an official launch party for his Scott's album, Utopia on July 28.

Update: Live Nation denies that Scott's concert has been cancelled. In a statement shared with Pitchfork, the promoter announced that “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false. We can’t wait to celebrate ‘Utopia’ with you in Egypt!”

Of course, Travis Scott is not banned from playing this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival. He will join Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and many more at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 22 and 23.