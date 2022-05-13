Travis Scott Hit With Lawsuit Over Lost Pregnancy

Travis Scott was sued last year by a woman who claims she lost her pregnancy after being injured at his Astroworld Festival in Houston in November.

The lawsuit was filed by Ohio couple Shanazia Williamson and Jarawd Owens several weeks after the crowd surge that killed 10 people and left hundreds injured but only surfaced this week via Rolling Stone.

Texas law has allowed for wrongful death claims on behalf of a fetus since 2003.

“While in attendance at the festival, Shanazia was trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child,” reads the lawsuit, which names Scott, Live Nation and several others. “In addition, Shanazia sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, leg, chest, stomach and other parts of her body.

“Defendants’ failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of Shanazia’s injuries and death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child.”

Scott, who is facing hundreds of lawsuits stemming from the incident, has previously denied all allegations of negligence.