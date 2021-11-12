Travis Scott Invites Families Of Astroworld Victims To Reach Out

Travis Scott’s reps are asking families impacted by the Nov. 5th tragedy at Astroworld Festival to get in touch… when they are ready.

“Over the last week, Travis Scott and his team have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the appropriate liaisons,” read a statement issued Thursday.

“He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected.”

Families are being asked to contact “a team on hand to assist” via a Gmail address.

Scott was on stage when the crowd of 50,000 surged towards the front of the stage, causing hundreds of fans to be crushed and trampled. The death toll went up to nine on Thursday, after one of the injured festival attendees died in hospital.

Earlier this week, Scott’s reps said he has vowed to “assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process,” including covering funeral costs and providing free online therapy sessions.

On Saturday, Scott tweeted: ”I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night … I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

In a follow-up video message via Instagram Story, Scott added: “My fans really mean the world to me. I always just want to leave them with a positive experience … I could just never imagine the severity of the situation.”

Scott and others involved in Astroworld are named in dozens of lawsuits already filed in connection to the incident.