Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Expecting Baby No. 2

Rapper Travis Scott will welcome his second child with Kylie Jenner, the couple confirmed on Tuesday.

Jenner, 24, shared a video on Instagram in which she shows Scott, 30, the positive result on a pregnancy test and attends an ultrasound appointment with their daughter Stormi, 3. The video ends with Stormi kissing her mom’s belly.

On a 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner said 25 is the right age to have children and predicted she would have two.

Scott and Jenner started dating in early 2017. In September of that year, multiple outlets reported that they were expecting their first child together – but the couple never confirmed the baby news until Stormi was born in February 2018.

On Aug. 20, Page Six broke the news that Jenner and Scott were expecting baby No. 2.