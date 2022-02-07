Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Welcome Baby No. 2

Rapper Travis Scott and girlfriend Kylie Jenner welcomed their second child earlier this month, it was revealed on Sunday.

Jenner posted a black-and-white photo of the couple’s daughter Stormi, 4, holding her baby brother’s hand on Instagram with the caption: “2/2/2222.”

The boy's name was not shared.

Scott, 30, and Jenner, 24, started dating in early 2017. In September of that year, multiple outlets reported that they were expecting their first child together – but the couple never confirmed the baby news until Stormi was born in February 2018.

This time, pregnancy rumours started swirling last August and Jenner confirmed she was expecting a few weeks later.

On a 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner said 25 is the right age to have children and predicted she would have two.