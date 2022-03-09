Travis Scott Launches Project HEAL To Honour Astroworld Victims

Travis Scott announced Tuesday that he has launched Project HEAL “to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be.”

The rapper was performing at his Astroworld Festival in Houston last November when the crowd surged towards the stage. Ten people were killed and hundreds were injured in the crush.

Scott, who is facing lawsuits related to the tragedy, said in December he has a responsibility "to figure out what happened."

“Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community,” read a message on his Instagram. “Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family.”

Scott added: “I will always honour the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever.”

In conjunction with his Cactus Jack Foundation, Project HEAL will distribute $5 million U.S. to community-based initiatives in Texas, including “academic scholarships, free mental health resources, a creative design centre and a first-ever tech-driven solution for event safety,” according to a description.

“This program will be a catalyst to real change and I can’t wait to introduce the rest of the technology and ideas we’ve been working on,” read Scott’s message.