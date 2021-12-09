Travis Scott Promises To 'Figure Out What Happened' At Astroworld

Travis Scott says he needs to find out what went wrong at last month’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, where 10 people were killed and hundreds were injured in a crowd surge.

“Fans come to have a good experience. I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here,” Scott said in an interview with Charlemagne Tha God that was posted online Thursday. “I have a responsibility to figure out a solution.”

Scott, who insisted he didn’t know how serious things were while he was on stage, said he trusted professionals “to make sure that people are taken care of and leaving safely.”

He added: “As artists, we just leave this to, you know, the professionals to make sure that fans are having a good time, that people are protected, leave and have the best experience ever.”

Astroworld Festival Tragedy: iHeartRadio.ca Music News Coverage

At times emotional, Scott said he has been on an “emotional rollercoaster” since the incident and he is still “just trying to wrap my head around it.”

Scott, who is facing hundreds of lawsuits, said he understands what families of the victims are going through. “They lost their loved ones. It’s tough,” he said. “I just want to always just be there for them and just always be able to know that I’m gonna fix this for the future people and fix this problem, and find a solution and make sure this doesn’t happen in the future.

“I want them to really know that my intentions wasn’t to harm their family at all, it was for them to have a good experience.”