Travis Scott Returning To Festival Stage

Travis Scott will perform at his first music festival since last November’s deadly crowd surge while he was on stage at the Astroworld Festival in Houston.

The rapper was unveiled Tuesday as the closing night headliner at the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas.

Scott tops a Sunday night line-up that includes fellow rappers Baby Keem and Pusha T. He was scheduled to headline last year's edition of Day N Vegas but pulled out folowing the Astroworld tragedy.

Ten people died and hundreds more were injured during Scott’s set at Astroworld. The rapper, who is facing numerous lawsuits from victims and their families, later said he has “a responsibility to figure out what happened” and to “figure out a solution.”

Scott insisted he didn’t know how serious things were while he was on stage and said he trusted professionals “to make sure that people are taken care of and leaving safely.”

Last month, Scott did a set at a Miami nightclub and then performed on the Billboard Music Awards.

The Day N Vegas festival, which runs Sept. 2 to 4, also features artists like SZA, J. Cole, Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, H.E.R. and Summer Walker.