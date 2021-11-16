Travis Scott's Latest Nike Collab Postponed

Nike announced Monday it is hitting pause on the launch of its latest collaboration with rapper Travis Scott.

"Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” read a message via the company’s SNKRS app.

A release date was not announced for the kicks, which were expected to drop Dec. 16.

Ten people died following a crowd surge during Scott’s performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston on Nov. 5.

Last week, Epic Games pulled a Travis Scott emote from its Fortnite Item Shop. The rapper performed a concert within the game last year.

Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old who succumbed on Sunday to injuries he suffered at Astroworld Festival, had become a fan of Scott through Fortnite, his family said.