Travis Scott's Son Has A New Name

Travis Scott’s son is not, in fact, named Wolf.

The rap star’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday: “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Jenner did not reveal the boy’s new name.

The 24-year-old and Scott, 30, welcomed their second child, a brother for their 4-year-old daughter Stormi, on Feb. 2.

Earlier in the day, Jenner shared on YouTube a nearly 10-minute video titled "To Our Son" that features special moments from her pregnancy.