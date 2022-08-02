Travis Scott Signs On For Vegas Residency

Travis Scott will launch a Las Vegas residency next month, it was announced Monday.

The rapper is scheduled to do seven shows at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. Road to Utopia is described in a press release as “a mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience” and “a spectacle only suited for Las Vegas.”

Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group, said Scott’s “electric performance will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere.” The nigthclub’s line-up of resident DJs includes Zedd, Tiësto and Canada’s deadmau5.

Tickets are now on sale for Scott’s performances on Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.

Scott has only done a handful of performances since a crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival in Houston last November, which claimed the lives of 10 people.