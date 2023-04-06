Travis Tritt Boycotts Beer Company Over Gift To Trans Social Media Star

Country singer Travis Tritt said Wednesday he is boycotting Anheuser-Busch, which recently gifted a trans social media personality with customized cans.

“I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider,” the 60-year-old tweeted. “I know many other artists who are doing the same.

“Other artists who are deleting Anheuser-Busch products from their hospitality rider might not say so in public for fear of being ridiculed and cancelled. I have no such fear.”

Anheuser-Busch, which was acquired by Belgium’s InBev in 2008, gave Dylan Mulvaney cans of Bud Light bearing her face to help her celebrate what she said has been one year of “womanhood.” On TikTok and Instagram, she hyped a Bud Light contest.

Anheuser-Busch said in a statement that the personalized cans were a gift to Mulvaney, who is one of “hundreds of influencers” with whom the company engages to “authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points.”

The company added: “This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”

Tritt followed up his tweet on Thursday by acknowledging that he did a tour sponsored by Budweiser in the 1990s. “That was when Anheuser-Busch was American owned. A great American company that later sold out to the Europeans and became unrecognizable to the American consumer,” he explained. “Such a shame.”

Bud Light has partnered with LGBTQ+ organization GLAAD for more than two decades.

Earlier this week, singer Kid Rock posted a video on Twitter in which he fired an automatic weapon at cases of Bud Light and declared: “F**k Bud Light and f**k Anheuser-Busch.”

In October 2021, Tritt vowed not to perform at venues with public health measures designed to protect fans from COVID-19.