Trent Reznor Admits He 'Teared Up' Listening To Dua Lipa

Trent Reznor has confessed that he got emotional listening to music by pop star Dua Lipa.

The 58-year-old Nine Inch Nails frontman, on the Tetragrammaton podcast, said he tried to keep his five children away from pop music “because I think it sucks, generally” but then realized about a year ago “that’s not fair.”

Reznor said he recently heard his six-year-old daughter singing along to Lipa.

“She’s so into it and was so cool. Like, this is her music, you know, this is her thing,” he said. “I kind of immersed myself in what’s happening out in culture now. It really reminded me that the art of writing a well-crafted song — I teared up listening to a Dua Lipa track the other day because it was just a really well-done piece of music, you know? It was clever. It felt good.”

Reznor, who has focused on scoring movies, said writing pop music is not easy. “I don’t know how to do that. Because when I’m trying to think of what to say or how to say it, I’m saying it from the unvarnished me. And that requires me thinking about who I am and where my position is now and all of that together becomes something that feels the stakes are higher.”