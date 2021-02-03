Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross Among Golden Globe Nominees

Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails could be adding to their collection of awards after scoring a pair of nominations at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

Ross and Reznor are up for Best Original Score for their work on Mank and with Jon Batiste on Soul.

In 2010, they won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for the score of The Social Network.

Also nominated for Best Original Score this year are Alexandre Desplat (The Midnight Sky), Ludwig Göransson (Tenet) and James Newton Howard (News of the World).

Best Original Song nominees are “Fight for You” by H.E.R. (Judas and the Black Messiah), “Hear My Voice” by Celeste (The Trial of the Chicago 7), “Io Sì (Seen)” by Laura Pausini (The Life Ahead), “Speak Now” by Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami) and “Tigress & Tweed” by Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday).

Day earned a nom for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her portrayal of jazz icon Billie Holiday in the made-in-Montreal biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Golden Globe winners are determined by fewer than 90 voting members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The 78th Golden Globes, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will air Feb. 28 on CTV.