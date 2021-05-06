Trey Songz Accused By Bartender Of Assault

Trey Songz has been slapped with a lawsuit accusing him of assaulting a bartender two years ago during a Cardi B concert in Los Angeles.

According to the filing, the rapper climbed up on the bar at the Hollywood Palladium and was asked by a bartender to get down. When Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, did not respond, the bartender placed his hand on the rapper’s back. That’s when Songz allegedly “struck [the bartender] in the head with a closed fist.”

The bartender is seeking damages for physical and emotional injuries. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Songz was at the venue to see a performance by Cardi B for Fashion Nova.

In January, he was arrested for assault on a police officer after allegedly refusing to wear a mask at a football game in Kansas City. Last month, prosecutors declined to file charges.

Several people have sued the rap star in the past three years alleging assaults in Los Angeles and Miami.

Last year, Songz tweeted: “I brush it off everytime (sic) but once you have an allegation no matter it’s (sic) true weight in validation, it’s now happened once and to some will be believable from that moment forward.”

Songz was also charged in 2016 with assaulting a police officer and a photographer in Detroit. He pleaded guilty to lesser charges and was sentenced to 18 months of probation and anger-management classes.