Trey Songz Accused Of 'Brutal' Sex Assault

Another woman has come forward to accuse Trey Songz of sexual assault.

In a new lawsuit, “Jane Doe” alleges that she “required and received immediate emergency medical care” following a “brutal” rape in March 2016. She claims the 37-year-old singer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, turned into “a savage rapist” after they went to a bedroom for what she believed would be consensual sex.

The woman alleges Songz threw her to the floor, ripped her pants off, pinned her down and anally penetrated her. She claims that an Uber driver noticed she was in “clear distress” and took her to a hospital.

The alleged assault was reported to Los Angeles police, according to the lawsuit, which seeks at least $20 million U.S. in damages.

It was filed by the lawyers representing Dylan Gonzalez, who accused Songz of sexually assaulting her in a Las Vegas hotel room about nine years ago. One of the lawyers also repped Jauhara Jeffries, who claimed that Songz sexually assaulted her at a Miami nightclub in 2018.

In a statement to TMZ, a rep for Songz denied the allegations and said the lawyer behind the lawsuit “was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey. Hours later, that same attorney has filed this suit on behalf of an anonymous client. It isn’t hard to see what’s happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault.”

Last November, Songz was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at The Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas. Police there have said the investigation is ongoing.

Songz responded publicly in 2020 to a woman who accused him of taking her phone away and refusing to let her leave his hotel room following a tryst. “I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life,” he wrote.

“I brush it off everytime (sic) but once you have an allegation no matter it’s (sic) true weight in validation, it’s now happened once and to some will be believable from that moment forward. None of that happened.”

Songz has released eight albums since 2005 with hits like “Say Aah” and “Bottoms Up” that earned him three Grammy nominations.