Trey Songz Arrested After Altercation With Police

Trey Songz was arrested Sunday after he allegedly refused to wear a mask while watching a football game inside Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

According to police, the 36-year-old singer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.

Security officers called in police after they were unable to get Songz to comply with the stadium’s mask rule and could not eject him. After allegedly refusing to follow orders from an officer, Songz was told he was being arrested.

Police allege Songz punched an officer and put him in a headlock. The altercation was captured on video obtained and posted online by TMZ.

Songz was charged in 2016 with assaulting a police officer and a photographer in Detroit. He pleaded guilty to lesser charges and was sentenced to 18 months of probation and anger-management classes. The officer involved later sued Songz.