Trey Songz Faces New Sexual Assault Allegation

Trey Songz is facing another accusation of sexual assault – this one dating back to 2013.

Megan Johnson is demanding more than $5 million U.S. from the singer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, before May 5.

“We know a lengthy, public litigation would encourage other victims, and witnesses, to come forward,”reads a letter from lawyer George Vrabeck.

In a video posted by TMZ, Johnson is seen posing for a photo during an event at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut when Songz comes up and pulls down her bikini top to expose one breast. “Titty in the open,” he exclaims several times.

Johnson appears to laugh it off – but Vrabeck’s letter claims she was “shocked and confused” and “remained quiet during the rest of the event, as several of her co-workers tried to console her.” He said Johnson feared Songz “would randomly assault her from behind again.”

Vrabeck explained why Johnson did not come forward for nearly nine years. “In December 2021, after reading about your Las Vegas arrest, Ms. Johnson had for the first time recalled the incident and realized she too had been sexually assaulted by your reckless and negligent hands,” he wrote. “Specific details of the assault flooded her memory shortly thereafter.”

The lawyer said his client has “engaged in self harm, suffered severe emotional distress … and damages (both economic and noneconomic)” since the incident. “Her injuries are substantial , continuing, and permanent.”

The demand letter, dated April 20, was also sent to Foxwoods Resort Casino and event sponsor Bacardi USA Inc.

Reps for Songz have not yet publicly responded.

Vrabeck’s firm is also representing Dylan Gonzalez, who earlier this year accused Songz of sexually assaulting her in a Las Vegas hotel room nine years ago, and Jahuara Jeffries, who claimed that Songz sexually assaulted her at a Miami nightclub in 2018.

In February, an unidentified woman filed a lawsuit against Songz accusing him of a “brutal” sexual assault in March 2016 in Los Angeles. She is seeking at least $20 million U.S. in damages.

Songz responded publicly in 2020 to a woman who accused him of taking her phone away and refusing to let her leave his hotel room following a tryst. “I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life,” he wrote.

“I brush it off everytime (sic) but once you have an allegation no matter it’s (sic) true weight in validation, it’s now happened once and to some will be believable from that moment forward. None of that happened.”

Songz has released eight albums since 2005 with hits like “Say Aah” and “Bottoms Up” that earned him three Grammy nominations.