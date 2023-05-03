Trey Songz Pleads Guilty To Disorderly Conduct

Trey Songz pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of disorderly conduct in connection to an alleged assault at a bowling alley in New York City last October.

The 38-year-old R&B singer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was ordered to complete 12 anger management classes.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss more serious charges Songz faced, including assault and aggravated harassment.

“With each and every one of the 10 original charges now dismissed by operation of law, Trey looks forward to putting this matter behind him,” his lawyer Mitchell Schuster told TMZ, which was first to report on the plea deal.

Songz was accused of punching a woman and a man inside the bowling alley. He turned himself in to NYPD several weeks after the incident.

Last year, an unidentified woman filed a lawsuit against Songz accusing him of a “brutal” sexual assault in March 2016 in Los Angeles. A judge later dismissed the case after the plaintiff failed to file a rebuttal to Songz’s claim that the statute of limitations had run out.

In November 2021, Songz was accused of a sexual assault at a hotel in Las Vegas but police closed the investigation in April 2022 without charges.

Songz responded publicly in 2020 to a woman who accused him of taking her phone away and refusing to let her leave his hotel room following a tryst. “I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life,” he wrote.

“I brush it off everytime (sic) but once you have an allegation no matter it’s (sic) true weight in validation, it’s now happened once and to some will be believable from that moment forward. None of that happened.”

Songz has released eight albums since 2005 with hits like “Say Aah” and “Bottoms Up” that earned him three Grammy nominations.