Trey Songz Subject Of Sex Assault Investigation

Trey Songz has been accused of sexual assault at a Las Vegas hotel this past weekend.

Police told the Las Vegas Review-Journal they received a complaint on Sunday about an alleged incident at a hotel on the Strip. (TMZ identified the hotel as The Cosmopolitan.)

The 37-year-old singer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, is cooperating with the investigation and, as of Monday afternoon, had not been arrested.

Songz performed Saturday at Drai’s Nigthclub as part of his birthday celebration.

In 2018, a woman filed a lawsuit against Songz accusing him of sexually assaulting her at a Miami nightclub.

Earlier this year, a woman accused Songz of taking her phone away and refusing to let her leave his hotel room following a tryst. Songz addressed the allegation on Twitter. “I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life,” he wrote.

“I brush it off everytime (sic) but once you have an allegation no matter it’s (sic) true weight in validation, it’s now happened once and to some will be believable from that moment forward. None of that happened.”