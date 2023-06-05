Trey Songz Sued For Sexual Assault

A woman who went public last year with a sexual assault allegation against Trey Songz has followed through with her threat to sue the singer.

Identified in the filing only as “Jane Doe,” the woman claimed she was at a pool party at the Foxwoods’ Resort Casino in Connecticut in August 2013 when Songz – whose real name is Tremaine Neverson – pulled down her bikini top to expose one breast.

In April 2022, the woman demanded more than $5 million (all figures U.S.) from Songz to avoid a lawsuit.

According to the complaint filed last Thursday, which seeks at least $10 million, the woman “thought it might be fun” to pose for a photo with Songz in the background. She claimed he came up behind her and “ripped back her bathing suit top, grabbed her breasts, and exposed them.”

In a video posted last year by TMZ, the woman appears to laugh it off but her lawsuit claimed she did so “nervously” to “mask her shock and humiliation.”

She said the alleged incident caused her “great pain of mind and body, shock, emotional distress [and] physical manifestations of emotional distress.”

Also named as defendants are Songz’ production company, his manager Kevin Liles and label Atlantic Records.

In a statement, Songz’s lawyer Michael Freedman called the lawsuit “another example of decade-old allegations being repurposed into a federal case to take advantage of California’s constitutionally questionable new look back window.”

He added: We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court.”

Last month, the singer pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct in connection to an alleged assault at a bowling alley in New York City last October. He was ordered to complete 12 anger management classes. Songz was accused of punching a woman and a man inside the bowling alley and faced more serious charges of assault and aggravated harassment.

In February, Songz was slapped with a $25 million lawsuit by a woman who accused him of a “brutal” sexual assault in March 2016 in Los Angeles. (A judge dismissed her 2022 lawsuit after she failed to file a rebuttal to Songz’s claim that the statute of limitations had run out.)

In November 2021, Songz was accused of a sexual assault at a hotel in Las Vegas but police closed the investigation in April 2022 without charges.

Songz has released eight albums since 2005 with hits like “Say Aah” and “Bottoms Up” that earned him three Grammy nominations.