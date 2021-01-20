Tribute Band Asks Pearl Jam To Stop Legal Threats

The members of a Pearl Jam tribute band in the UK are appealing to Eddie Vedder and his bandmates to call off their lawyers.

“You have known of our tribute band for years yet have waited until a global pandemic to have threatening legal letters sent,” reads an open letter Pearl Jamm shared on Facebook. “This isn’t the Pearl Jam we know and love, the Pearl Jam that stands up for social issues and against corporate giants. Yet your lawyers tell us it is indeed you, the band, that are behind this.”

Pearl Jamm told BBC News that lawyers for Pearl Jam have demanded they change the name of their band, surrender email addresses and domain names, and destroy merchandise. They claim Pearl Jam alleges the tribute act, formed in 2016, is damaging its brand.

“No one has ever confused us or our merchandise with you or your merchandise, and so to say that is ‘likely’ is clearly nonsense,” reads the letter. "We have not caused you or your brand any damage whatsoever, in fact we have done quite the opposite.”

The members of Pearl Jamm said they are considering pulling the plug on their band due to the “aggressive wording” of the legal letters.

“Your actions are out of character and unreasonable yet our love for the music endures,” they wrote. “We sincerely hope that, despite confirmation to the contrary, you are blissfully unaware of actions being taken in your name. We invite you to respond either publicly or privately and rescind the legal threats that have been made.”

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron has said he played in a KISS tribute band as a teenager – until KISS reportedly shut it down with a cease-and-desist letter.