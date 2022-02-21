Tributes Pour In For Dallas Good Of The Sadies

Tributes continue to come in for Dallas Good of Canadian band The Sadies, who died on Feb. 17 at 48.

“Always the most rock & roll dude in the room and always a wry smile in recognition of a shared musical journey,” tweeted Tyler Stewart of Barenaked Ladies.

A tweet on the Billy Talent account said the band was “incredibly saddened” to learn of Good’s death. “He was an integral part of the Toronto music scene,” read the message.

Randy Bachman remembered Good as a “someone very special” and “a phenomenal musician.”

A tweet from the Polaris Music Prize opined that Good’s “contributions to the music universe were astounding.”

“Amazing talent and sweet guy,” tweeted Tim Kingsbury of Arcade Fire.

The Sheepdogs urged people to listen to The Sadies – “one of the best bands ever.”

The band tweeted: “Dallas was an amazing musician and just a great guy. We lost a good one.”

Producer Steve Albini, a frequent collaborator, shared: “He was a beautiful guy and naturally gifted musician. Opened every conversation laughing, a warm, unpretentious soul.”

According to The Sadies’ label, Good died of natural causes “while under doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week.”

MP Charlie Angus called Good’s death “a huge blow to Canada to music lovers everywhere” and singer Donovan Woods described it as “an enormous loss.”

Formed in 1994 by Good and his brother Travis, The Sadies have released more than dozen albums. The band’s latest single, “Message to Belial,” was released last month.

“It’s a sad day for all of us who loved him, his music & his beautiful spirit,” tweeted Andy Kim.