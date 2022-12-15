Tributes Pour In For Dancer Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Justin Timberlake and Jennifer Lopez are among those paying tribute to dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died this week at 40.

According to reports, Boss left his home on foot on Monday and checked into the nearby Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California. When he failed to check out on Tuesday, an employee discovered his body in the bathroom of his room.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined that Boss died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors,” Timberlake wrote in a message he shared on social media. “I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community – he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through.

“Take care of yourselves. LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people. Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time. You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy.”

Lopez wrote: “Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul… Shocked and deeply saddened. My heart breaks for Twitch, his wife and children Sending you love and strength.”

Boss was perhaps best known for pretending to be a DJ on the daytime talk show Ellen from 2014 until it ended earlier this year. (Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: "I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.”) He was not a DJ and never played music on the show but for several seasons was made to sit in a fake DJ booth.

“You were never anyone's sidekick, and hell, you weren't even a real DJ,” wrote Ellen regular Kalen Allen, in an Instagram tribute to Boss.

“My heart is at a standstill because I have never known a friend like you. No words, dance, or show can adequately capture just how magnificent your existence was to this world and me,” Allen shared. “In a world where it was easy to get lost in the shadows, I am grateful that we always saw each other. We were each other's number one fan and often the light in each other's darkest hours. I am very sorry that the darkness found a voice this time and became too loud.”

Allen added: “As a queer black man, I want to thank you for seeing me and providing me with a friendship that I didn't even know could exist. Oh, my friend, you have no idea how your existence alone was revolutionary. To be heard is one thing and to be seen is another. But, to be felt is the true gift.

“How you moved and captured the hearts of the world with your gentle and subtle kindness was the glue that made the puzzle complete … Just keep dancing.”

In a video shared on Instagram by former Warner Bros. executive Johanna Fuentes, longtime Ellen executive producer Andy Lassner – with Boss standing behind him – is seen talking to the staff about dealing with the end of the show.

“It’s okay to be sad and to reach out to each other because nobody knows this exact experience,” he said. "Keep each other close. Don’t keep in the pain. Talk to someone, anyone.”

Boss was last photographed in public on Dec. 5 at the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. Earlier this week, both he and wife Allison Holker shared a video on their Instagram accounts showing them doing a "HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE" together.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," Holker said, in a statement. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honour his memory.

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

The couple, who were married on Dec. 10, 2013, have son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. Boss adopted Allison’s daughter Weslie, 14.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, click here to talk to someone who can help.

Check out some of the other tributes to Boss below:

I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and his three children during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/C5AEmlfOrj — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 14, 2022

I’m devastated to hear the news about Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ passing. tWitch greeted the world every day with a beautiful smile that was a direct reflection of his beautiful heart. He was a beacon of light & a true talent whose legacy & impact will live on in the dance community pic.twitter.com/UlUV7VmvCi — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) December 14, 2022

Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch.

Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears.

So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss 🕊️ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 14, 2022

Thank you for being a joy-bringer, tWitch. Sometimes, joy-bringers carry unseen heavy burdens. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/xh9zB2Z6MO — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 14, 2022

The world lost a bright light today. Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/VmvxFgOF5d — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 14, 2022