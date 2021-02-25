Trisha Yearwood Has COVID-19, Garth Brooks Reveals

Country star Trisha Yearwood has COVID-19, it was revealed Wednesday.

The 56-year-old singer and husband Garth Brooks – who has not tested positive for the virus – have been quarantining at home since a member of their team contracted COVID-19.

“The Queen and I have now tested twice,” Brooks is quoted as saying, in a post on his official Facebook account. “Officially, she’s diagnosed as 'on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for.”

According to the statement, Yearwood is dealing with symptoms but is doing okay.

“She’s tough. She’s stronger than me,” Brooks said. “Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she’s one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan.

“We’re very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers.”

Brooks, 59, said he is pausing his public appearances – including his weekly Inside Studio G conversation on Facebook – while Yearwood is ill.

“Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together,” he said. “And anyone who knows her knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together.”