Trisha Yearwood Reflects On COVID-19 Experience

Trisha Yearwood said she is convinced her husband Garth Brooks is an alien because he managed to not get COVID-19 – even when she was sick with it – and experienced no side effects from the vaccine.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Yearwood recalled urging her husband to keep away from her while she had COVID-19. "I'm like, ‘You have to get away from me. You have to quarantine in another room.’ I was like, ‘Honey, I cannot give Garth Brooks COVID.’”

She said after getting his shot, Brooks had “not even a sore arm.”

Brooks went public in February with his wife’s diagnosis. “She’s tough. She’s stronger than me,” he said. “Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she’s one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan.”

In March, Yearwood gushed that her “incredible husband is literally Superman and never got covid – but still took all the precautions to keep everyone we know and love safe!”

Yearwood, 56, told Clarkson she is still dealing with the lasting effects of COVID-19 – namely the loss of her senses of taste and smell. “It's been about eight weeks… I can tell if something's spicy, that's about it. Lots of hot sauce,” she explained.

“I love to cook so now I just ask Garth: ‘Tell me if it needs more salt and pepper.’ It’s the weirdest thing.”