Trisha Yearwood Says She's Recovered From COVID-19

Trisha Yearwood told fans on Monday she has recovered from COVID-19.

“I got the official news that I am covid negative,” the country star shared in an Instagram post. "Thank you all for your love, support, messages and sweet tweets!”

Yearwood’s husband Garth Brooks explained on Feb. 24 that his wife tested positive while the couple was quarantined at home after a member of their team contracted COVID-19. “Officially, she’s diagnosed as 'on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for,” he wrote in a Facebook message at the time.

Yearwood, 56, said Monday that her “incredible husband is literally Superman and never got covid - but still took all the precautions to keep everyone we know and love safe!”

The singer used her health update to promote her forthcoming cookbook, which comes out in September. “Garth said, good news begets good news,” explained Yearwood.