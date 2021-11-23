Troye Sivan To Star In The Weeknd's Series 'The Idol'
Troye Sivan will star in The Idol, an HBO series from Canada’s The Weeknd.
The 26-year-old pop star, who made his acting debut in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, is part of a cast that includes The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son and Steve Zissis.
Sivan starred in three Spud movies and had a role in 2018’s Boy Erased and the forthcoming Three Months. He has released two studio albums since 2015.
As reported back in June, The Idol is about a female pop singer in a complicated relationship with the leader of a secretive cult. The Weeknd is a co-writer and an executive producer of the series.
Variety also reported on Monday that Anne Heche and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren will have recurring roles.
