Troye Sivan To Star In The Weeknd's Series 'The Idol'

Troye Sivan will star in The Idol, an HBO series from Canada’s The Weeknd.

The 26-year-old pop star, who made his acting debut in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, is part of a cast that includes The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son and Steve Zissis.

Sivan starred in three Spud movies and had a role in 2018’s Boy Erased and the forthcoming Three Months. He has released two studio albums since 2015.

As reported back in June, The Idol is about a female pop singer in a complicated relationship with the leader of a secretive cult. The Weeknd is a co-writer and an executive producer of the series.

Variety also reported on Monday that Anne Heche and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren will have recurring roles.