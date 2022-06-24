Troye Sivan Unveiled As Face Of YSL Beauty

Pop star Troye Sivan was unveiled Thursday as a new face of YSL Beauty.

“Your boy is a @yslbeauty boy!! I have such a real love for these products – skin that still looks like skin while putting the biggest pep in your step,” the 27-year-old wrote in an Instagram post. “Proud to join the family.”

Sivan, who was born in South Africa and raised in Australia, is the U.S. ambassador for the L’Oreal-owned brand.

“I’ve been a fan of YSL Beauty for years and I’m ecstatic to join such an iconic brand that emboldens and inspires boundary-breaking edge, community and attitude,” Sivan said, in a release. “YSL Beauty’s products are designed for those that own, or want to own, their unique individuality and I’m honoured to be part of that narrative.”

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Sivan said as a child he would put on his mother Laurelle's makeup.

“I remember just feeling so good and having so much fun with it,” he said. “I was really, really, really feeling like myself and feeling myself.

“It’s a beautiful memory. I think a lot about it actually, because it's taken a lot of active work to kind of get that spirit back. So often when I'm playing with makeup or fashion, I think back to that time and that kid and that person. I see it as a way to affirm them now as a 27-year-old.”

Sivan, who has released two studio albums, has a starring role in the forthcoming TV series The Idol, which was co-created by Canada's The Weeknd.