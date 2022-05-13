Troye Sivan 'Very, Very Down' To Work With BTS

Troye Sivan says he wants to make more music for – or with – BTS.

“I would love that,” the 26-year-old pop singer said during a recent AskAnythingChat Q&A. “I really, really really love writing for other people … So, if they ever want to write – or for me, or for us, or whatever – I’m very, very down.”

BTS members Jungkook and Jimin have frequently admitted they are big fans of Sivan.

The K-pop group’s track “Louder Than Bombs” on 2020’s Map of the Soul: 7 was adapted from one of the first songs Sivan ever co-wrote, “Hologram Hearts.”

Sivan has previously recorded collaborations with artists like Kacey Musgraves and Mark Ronson (“Easy”), Lauv (“I’m So Tired…”), Charli XCX (“1999”) as well as Regard and Canada’s Tate McRae (“You”).