Trump Considers Pardons For Lil Wayne, Kodak Black: Report

Outgoing U.S. president Donald Trump is reportedly considering pardons for rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

Bloomberg reported Thursday that Trump is hoping to announce the pardons on Jan. 19 – his last full day in office.

Lil Wayne, who pleaded guilty last month to a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, publicly praised Trump for his criminal reform efforts after meeting him during an October campaign stop in Miami.

In November, Black tweeted – and then deleted – a pledge to donate $1 million U.S. to charities if he’s pardoned. The rapper is in prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges.

“If The President Them Free Me , I’m Gonna Spend 1 million on Charity within The First Year I’m Out. That’s on Everything,” Black wrote.

On Jan. 4, rapper Lil Yachty urged Trump to commute Black’s sentence. “The system punished him way to (sic) hard for a paperwork crime,” he tweeted.