Trump Flies Out Of D.C. To Songs With Canadian Connections

Donald Trump’s presidency wrapped up Wednesday to a soundtrack that included two songs with Canadian connections.

The 45th U.S. president and First Lady Melania Trump walked up the steps to Air Force One for the flight out of Washington to The Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” blaring from loudspeakers.

The lyrics of the 1978 disco hit were written by Victor Willis while the group was on tour in Vancouver, B.C.

“Y.M.C.A.” was played repeatedly at Trump rallies, despite being a gay anthem about casual sex at the titular institution. “You can hang out with all the boys,” they sing. “You can do whatever you feel.”

As Air Force One took off with Trump and his family aboard, “My Way” was blasted from speakers.

The song is a mix of music written by France’s Claude François and Jacques Revaux with English lyrics penned by Ottawa native Paul Anka. “My Way” was popularized in 1969 by Frank Sinatra, who “loathed” Trump, according to daughter Nancy Sinatra.

Before leaving office, Trump pardoned rapper Lil Wayne and commuted the sentence of Kodak Black. Both had pleaded guilty to weapons charges.