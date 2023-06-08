Tupac Shakur Gets Posthumous Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The late rapper Tupac Shakur was honoured Wednesday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“He had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame,” his sister Sekyiwa Shakur said at the ceremony. “Today we’re not just honouring a star on the ground, but we’re honouring the work and the passion that he put into making his dreams come true.”

She said her big brother “knew deep down that he was always meant for something great.”

Shakur, regarded as one of the most influential rap artists ever, died in 1996 after being hit in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25.

Shakur was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

The rapper’s star is the 2,758th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Inductees are chosen by a panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce from hundreds of submissions approved by the nominees or their reps. A $50,000 USD fee is required for installation and maintenance of the star.