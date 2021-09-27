TV Show Seeks People Who Knew The Weeknd

The production company behind the forthcoming reboot of The Fabulous Life on U.S. cable channel VH1 is looking for Canadians who have met or worked with The Weeknd.

According to an online appeal, producers want to talk to people who “worked with The Weeknd at American Apparel” in Toronto; went to either West Hill Collegiate Institute or Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute with him; or attended “the same parties before he hit it big.”

They are also encouraging The Weeknd’s pre-fame “barbers, dentists, doctors [and] anyone that has had contact with him” to get in touch.

The Fabulous Life originally aired on VH1 from 2003 to 2008 and in 2014 and featured episodes on music stars like Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Katy Perry, Britney Spears and Canada’s Justin Bieber.

The official description of the series explains that it offers “an all-access look inside the lives of the extremely rich and famous, from their fortune-building careers to their outrageously indulgent leisure.”

The series is being rebooted by Sharp Entertainment, which is part of California-based Industrial Media, and scheduled to return to VH1 next year.