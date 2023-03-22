TWICE Member Chaeyoung Apologizes For Wearing Shirt With Nazi Symbol

Chaeyoung, a member of K-pop group Twice has apologized for wearing a T-shirt that had an image of a swastika.

“I didn’t correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the T-shirt I wore,” she wrote. “I deeply apologize for not thoroughly reviewing it, causing concern. I will pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any situation similar from happening again.”

Chaeyoung, 23, had posted a photo on Instagram showing her in a Sex Pistols T-shirt that included an image of Sid Vicious in a shirt with the Nazi symbol.

In the comments, fans were divided. “Go back to school,” read one. Another declared: “It's not okay, she's not a kid, she has to understand that she screwed up.”

One fan insisted “not everyone knows EVERYTHING and that includes HISTORY. these subjects are NOT mandatory in schools and … most schools teach you history only about your country.”

Another wrote: “If y'all aren't jewish or people who were targeted by the n@zis, this isn't your apology to accept!!!”