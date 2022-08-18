'Twilight' Director Explains Why He Refused To Cast Taylor Swift

The director of the second film in the Twilight saga has admitted he has some regrets about not casting Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on The Twilight Effect podcast, Chris Weitz said Swift asked if she could be an extra in 2009’s New Moon, which was shot in British Columbia.

“Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time, and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie – not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard,’” Weitz recalled.

The singer was willing to simply appear in the background of a scene – but Weitz decided it would have been too distracting.

“The hardest thing for me was to be like, the moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything,” he explained.

“She must have been like, ‘Who is this jerk?’ But sometimes you make decisions thinking this is for the best of the film.”

Weitz admitted he had a more personal reason to regret his decision. “I kick myself for it too, because I was like, ‘Wow, I could’ve been hanging out with Taylor Swift.’”