Twisted Sister's Dee Snider Slams Rock Hall Of Fame

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider slammed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this week, claiming it looks down on metal bands.

“The RnR Hall committee members are arrogant elitist a**holes who look down on metal & other bands that sell millions because we’re not their definition of cool,” the 65-year-old “We’re Not Gonna Take It” singer fumed.

“The fan vote is their ‘throwing a bone’ to the peasants. I want to say FU, but I want them to have to deal with us!”

When one fan suggested the Hall of Fame caters to “the masses,” Snider replied: “If they were catering to the masses they would have the biggest selling bands. Corporate rock bands that sell tens of millions are ignored because they aren’t ‘cool.’

“The fact is the RnR Hall of Fame is struggling.”

Snider added that “the people running things are too old” – including co-founder Jann Wenner, who is 74. The rocker described Wenner as “the puppet master since day one.”

Snider, who fronted Twisted Sister from 1976 to 2016, said he is not afraid to speak out against the Hall of Fame. “They would ever induct me or my band.”