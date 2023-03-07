Tyga, Avril Lavigne Pack On PDAs In Paris

Canadian singer Avril Lavigne and rapper Tyga have confirmed they’re an item by packing on the PDA in Paris on Monday.

The couple held hands and smooched while attending the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week. They were earlier seen whispering sweet nothings into each other’s ears at the Ottolinger show.

Lavigne, 38, arrived solo at the Lanvin Womenswear and Stella McCartney Womenswear shows.

Lavigne split last month from singer Mod Sun, to whom she was engaged for 11 months. He claimed to have been blindsided by the break-up. “In 1 week my entire life completely changed,” he shared in an Instagram post last week. “I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.”

Lavigne and Mod Sun were last photographed in public at a Grammy event on Feb. 4. Roughly two weeks later she was photographed hugging Tyga and getting into the same car as him after dinner with a group of people.

France holds a special place in Lavigne’s heart. Though born in Belleville, Ont., she has had French citizenship since 2011 and she tied the knot with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger there in 2013. Mod Sun popped the question to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in March 2022.

Tyga, whose real name is Micheal Stevenson, was previouslly engaged to Blac Chyna, with whom he has a 10-year-old son. The 33-year-old rapper also had a controversial relationship with Kylie Jenner.

Tyga turned himself in to police in Los Angeles in October 2021 after his ex Camaryn Swanson accused him of domestic violence. (His rep said the allegations were “false and will be disproven.”) Early last year, prosecutors announced Tyga would not be charged “as long as he stays out of trouble legally.”