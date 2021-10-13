Tyga Charged With Domestic Violence

Rapper Tyga was arrested Tuesday in connection to an alleged assault on ex-girlfriend Cameron Swanson.

The 31-year-old rap star is accused of assaulting Swanson, 22, as she was trying to leave his property in the early morning hours of Oct. 11.

“I've been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I'm not hiding it,” she wrote in an Instagram Story under a photo showing her with injuries around her left eye.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Tyga – whose real name is Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson turned himself in Tuesday morning shortly after 9 a.m. local time. He was booked on a felony domestic violence charge and released just before 1 p.m. on $50,000 U.S. bail.

A court date has been set for Feb. 8, 2022.

Reps for Tyga have not commented on his arrest and he has not addressed it on social media.