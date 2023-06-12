Tyler Hubbard Announces Canadian Tour

Tyler Hubbard announced Monday he is heading out on his first headlining tour of Canada later this year.

The 36-year-old country star, who was one-half of Florida Georgia Line, will kick things off at MacEwan Hall in Calgary on Oct. 13 and move on to Edmonton’s Midway Music Hall of Oct. 14, Saskatoon’s Coors Event Centre on Oct. 15 and Winnipeg’s Burton Cummings Theatre on Oct. 17.

Hubbard will then go east for shows at Elements in Kitchener, Ont. on Oct. 19, Montreal’s Beanfield Theatre on Oct. 20, Ottawa’s Bronson Centre on Oct. 23 and the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto on Oct. 24.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on June 16.

Hubbard released his debut self-titled solo album in January.

At the time, he seemed certain that Florida Georgia Line was behind him."For me, it’s a stop,” the singer told Billboard. “I’d never say never, and I’ll continue to say that because I feel like you never know. But I’ll follow that up by saying I’m extremely happy and fulfilled in the role that I’m in.

“This is not a one-off for me. This is a long play. This is a career shift.”