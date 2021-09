Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots announced Sunday night that he and wife Jenna are expecting their second child.

The baby news came during the duo’s performance of “Saturday” on the MTV VMAs.

“My wife is pregnant with our second child,” he said. “We didn’t want to text everybody so I thought I’d let you know right now. Now you know.”

Tyler, 32, and Jenna, 28, welcomed daughter Rosie in February 2020.