Tyler Rich Enlists Canada's Marie-Mai For 'Thinkin' We're In Love'

Country singer Tyler Rich has paired with Quebec star Marie-Mai on “Thinkin’ We’re In Love,” which is out now.

“This record hits every emotion that comes with falling in love, while falling ‘in drunk’, all at the same time,” explained Rich, in a release. He wrote the track with Summer Overstreet, Asia Whiteacre and KK Johnson.

“I knew this song was special in the very first hour we sat down to write it, and I knew we had to find the perfect female lead for the duet,” he said, in a release. “Marie-Mai was all that and so much more. An insane talent, with a such a pure, yet massive, voice.”

Marie-Mai said she believes the song transcends genres. “That’s what I look for the most in songwriting,” she explained, in a release. “That undeniable hit factor.”

The singers also recorded a bilingual version of “Thinkin’ We’re In Love.” Marie-Mai added: “Not everybody can learn how to sing in French in such a short period of time. We both stretched ourselves to create a piece of music that we are both so proud of.”

Listen to the collaboration below: