Tyler Shaw Announces Holiday Tour, Album

Tyler Shaw and the Tenors are hitting the road next month to celebrate the holidays with a series of festive shows from B.C. to Ontario.

The Santa’s Wish Tour kicks off Nov. 23 in Kelowna and runs until Dec. 23 in Toronto. Tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 8. Check out the full list of dates and venues below.

Shaw is supporting his Nov. 5th release A Tyler Shaw Christmas, a collection of traditional holiday songs, Canadian faves and originals. Among the tracks is a version of “O Holy Night” featuring the Tenors that will drop Oct. 22.

Shaw penned “Christmas in Your Eyes” for his daughter Everly as well as “Dec.” and “It’s Christmas.” He also covers Ron Sexsmith’s 2002 song “Maybe This Christmas” and the 1985 Bryan Adams tune “Christmas Time.”

“Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Silent Night” and “Auld Lang Syne” are also on the track list.

Santa’s Wish Tour Dates:

Nov. 23 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

Nov. 25 - Calgary, AB - S. Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Nov. 26 - Edmonton, AB - N. Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Nov. 28 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

Nov. 29 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

Dec. 1 - Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall

Dec. 13 - Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum

Dec. 14 - Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre

Dec. 16, 2021 - Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square

Dec. 17, 2021 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre

Dec. 20 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

Dec. 22 & 23 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall