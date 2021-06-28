Tyler, The Creator Reflects On Nasty Selena Gomez Tweets

Tyler, the Creator has addressed graphic tweets about Selena Gomez a decade ago in a track on his new album Call Me If You Get Lost.

On “Manifesto,” the rapper refers to the sexually explicit tweets he posted in 2010 and 2011 about Gomez.

"I was a teener, tweetin' Selena crazy s**t / Didn't wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her / Back when I was tryna f**k Bieber, just in.”

Tyler, the Creator was close with Justin Bieber while the Canadian pop star was dating Gomez. In a 2013 interview, the rapper admitted that he and Gomez “don’t get along.” He explained: “We don’t like each other ‘cause I’m kicking it with Justin, like, that’s my homeboy.”