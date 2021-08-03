Tyler, The Creator Tour Coming To Canada

Tyler, The Creator announced Tuesday he will hit the road early next year in support of his recently released album Call Me If You Get Lost.

The tour includes three stops in Canada – March 9 at Place Bell in Laval, QC and March 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and then April 7 at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum.

Tyler, The Creator will be joined by Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Aug. 6.

Call Me If You Get Lost, released in June, is the 30-year-old rapper’s sixth studio album.