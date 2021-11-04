U2 Debuts 'Your Song Saved My Life'

U2 on Wednesday debuted “Your Song Saved My Life,” the band’s first new music since 2019.

The song comes from the soundtrack to the forthcoming animated film Sing 2, in which Bono voices a reclusive rock star lion named Clay Calloway. U2 recorded the track for the end credits.

U2 joined TikTok this week with a 30-second mix of some of the band’s biggest hits.

U2 earned Best Original Song nominations at the Oscars in 2003 (for “The Hands That Built America” from Gangs of New York) and 2014 (for “Ordinary Love” from Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom).

The Sing 2 soundtrack is set for release on Dec. 17 and the movie opens in cinemas on Dec. 22.