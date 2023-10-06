U2 Have 'Some Amazing New Songs' Coming

U2 are currently blowing minds in Las Vegas with their residency at the groundbreaking Sphere in Las Vegas. And after that, well, they're planning on releasing new music.

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the band teased that they will be preparing some new songs to release in the not-so-distant future.

“Well, I think new music, new tunes,” the Edge said in regards to what's next. “There’s a lot that we have ready and some that need a little dusting off, but will be ready soon. I tell you, we’ve got some amazing new songs. Really exciting.”

“Edge has about 100 in the bag. I have about 20… but [bassist] Adam [Clayton]’s got something to contribute,” added Bono.

Bono joked that drummer Larry Mullen Jr., who is currently away from the band recovering from injuries, “will be sitting there going through the bag going, ‘Yeah, no, that’s shite. That’s sh**e. That’s sh**e. Is there anything here that isn’t sh**e?'”

The plan is to find ten songs for the album. “That’s all you need," Bono explained. “Ten. And that’s your reason to exist. If not, U2 should just f**k off. Go live on an island, or go away and be a nuisance somewhere in the world. But if we want to continue as a band, it’s only about one thing. It’s about the text, it’s about the tunes, it’s about the performance. It’s about whether you believe us or not."

U2 continue their residency at Sphere until December 16. Their most recent single, "Atomic City," was released last Friday (September 29).