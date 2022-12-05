U2 Receives Kennedy Center Honors

The members of U2 were in Washington, D.C. on Sunday night to receive their Kennedy Center Honors.

On hand to perform a tribute were Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, who did “Elevation” and “One” (the latter was supposed to be performed by Mary J. Blige, who had to cancel due to illness), as well as Brandi Carlile and Hozier, who teamed up for “Walk On.”

U2’s segment in the show also included an appearance by Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat.

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. also visited U.S. president Joe Biden in the White House.

President Biden joined the 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees and their families for a wonderful night celebrating the power of the arts. pic.twitter.com/4t9f4phqB5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 5, 2022

Also fêted at the Kennedy Center Honors was Gladys Knight, who LL Cool J said “illuminates everyone in her orbit.”

Garth Brooks sang Knight’s signature hit “Midnight Train to Georgia,” Ariana DeBose performed “Heard It Through the Grapevine” and Patti LaBelle belted out “That’s What Friends Are For.”

Singer Amy Grant, actor George Clooney and composer-conductor Tania Leon were also honoured.

The Kennedy Center Honors will be broadcast Dec. 28.