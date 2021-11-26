U2's The Edge Backs 'Whole Idea Of Vaccinations'

U2’s The Edge says although the band has no immediate plans to tour, he can’t imagine hitting the road without taking precautions.

Eric Clapton, Van Morrison and Travis Tritt have blasted venues that require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests.

“I find it very hard to fathom why you would be against it,” The Edge told The Associated Press. “There’s no question in my mind that that’s how we should deal with this. And I just I fail to see any logic to not supporting the whole idea of vaccinations.”

The 60-year-old guitarist said lockdowns forced him to stay home and work on new music.

“I am suffering a little from survivor’s guilt because, you know, we didn’t have to cancel tours,” he said. “We didn’t have anything public that we were planning for this period.”

The Edge is doing his part to help musicians in New Orleans impacted by the pandemic. He is contributing a pair of guitars he played on tour – a limited edition Les Paul and a custom Fender Stratocaster – to a Dec. 11 auction by Music Rising, a charity he co-founded in 2005 with Canadian music producer Bob Ezrin.

Also donating instruments and memorabilia are Paul McCartney, Slash, Steve Miller, Alice Cooper, Aerosmith, Pink Floyd and KISS.