U2 Shares 1st Dates For Las Vegas Residency

Tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday for the much-hyped U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere residency in Las Vegas.

The first shows are scheduled for Sept. 29 and 30 and Oct. 5, 7 and 8 at the brand new state-of-the-art venue that can accommodate 17,600 people. The Sphere boasts the highest-resolution LED screen anywhere, 164,000 speakers, vibrating “immersive seats” and environmental effects.

Registration for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale runs until 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. ET on Friday.

“U2 hasn't played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again,” read a statement from U2, in a release earlier this year. “And what a unique stage they’re building for us out there in the desert… We're the right band, Achtung Baby the right album, and Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level … Sphere is more than just a venue, it's a gallery and U2's music is going to be all over the walls.”

U2 – without drummer Larry Mullen Jr. – will perform 1991’s Achtung Baby in its entirety along with some of the band’s other songs.

Bono teased the residency last November during an appearance on The Brendan O’Connor Show. “I can promise you it won’t be like anything you’ve ever seen in Las Vegas or anywhere, ever,” he said. “For us to go, it has to be something that no one’s ever gone before.”

He explained that the show “will centre around Achtung Baby, which we feel we need to really honour.”

That same month, Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes reported that U2 would open The MSG Sphere beginning at the end of September with six weekends of shows.

A teaser trailer for the residency premiered during the Super Bowl in February.